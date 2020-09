King retired both hitters he faced in relief during Tuesday's 2-1 loss to the Blue Jays, striking out one in his nine-pitch appearance.

King's prior three appearances had come as a starter, with the Yankees expanding their rotation due to a slew of doubleheaders. The Yankees downsized their rotation to five this week, and since Deivi Garcia was called up from the alternate site to start Wednesday's series finale, he'll seemingly stick in the rotation over King for now.