Yankees' Michael Pineda: Will have surgery Tuesday

Pineda (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Pineda met Monday with Dr. Timothy Kremchek, who confirmed the right-hander was dealing with a torn UCL that would require surgical repair. The Yankees had been fully prepared for the news, as they moved the 28-year-old to the 60-day disabled list over the weekend. With Tommy John surgery requiring at least a full year of recovery time, there's a good possibility that Pineda misses the entire 2018 campaign in addition to the rest of 2017. Luis Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to fill Pineda's spot in the rotation, but he's not a safe bet to stick around as the Yankees' fifth starter for good with the team expected to be active on the trade market as the deadline approaches.