Yankees' Michael Pineda: Will have surgery Tuesday

Pineda (elbow) will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery Tuesday in Cincinnati.

Pineda met Monday with Dr. Timothy Kremchek, who confirmed the right-hander was dealing with a torn UCL that would require surgical repair. The Yankees had been fully prepared for the news, as they moved the 28-year-old to the 60-day disabled list over the weekend. With Tommy John surgery requiring at least a full year of recovery time, there's a good possibility that Pineda misses the entire 2018 campaign in addition to the rest of 2017. Luis Cessa will be recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday to fill Pineda's spot in the rotation, but he's not a safe bet to stick around as the Yankees' fifth starter for good with the team expected to be active on the trade market as the deadline approaches.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast