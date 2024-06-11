Tonkin earned a save against the Royals on Monday, walking one and striking out two in a scoreless ninth inning.

Tonkin was called upon to protect a 4-2 lead in the ninth inning and worked around a walk to secure his first save of the season and second of his career. Usual closer Clay Holmes pitched three times in the past four days, so it was a rare appearance in the role for Tonkin. He now owns a 2.45 ERA, 1.13 WHIP and 30:11 K:BB ratio in 29.1 combined innings pitched for the Twins, Mets and Yankees in 2024.