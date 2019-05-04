Andujar (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

The Yankees' third baseman opted to forgo surgery on his torn labrum, and has successfully ramped up his throwing to the point that he is ready to return for the big club. Andujar went 3-for-10 with a home run in three rehab games with High-A Tampa earlier this week. He will be New York's top option at the hot corner, but it would not be surprising if he gets the occassional day off in an effort to protect his shoulder. Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.