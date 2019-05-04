Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Activated Saturday
Andujar (shoulder) was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to Saturday's game against the Twins, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
The Yankees' third baseman opted to forgo surgery on his torn labrum, and has successfully ramped up his throwing to the point that he is ready to return for the big club. Andujar went 3-for-10 with a home run in three rehab games with High-A Tampa earlier this week. He will be New York's top option at the hot corner, but it would not be surprising if he gets the occassional day off in an effort to protect his shoulder. Mike Ford was optioned to Triple-A in a corresponding move.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Will be activated Saturday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Appears set to rejoin Yankees•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Rehab starting Tuesday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Fares well at extended spring•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Could return next week•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Faces live pitching•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, Week 7 picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...
-
Five SP who can survive HR binge
The pitching environment these days is tough to navigate, with the ball flying out of the park...