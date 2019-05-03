Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Appears set to rejoin Yankees
Andujar (shoulder) was seen traveling from Tampa to Newark, N.J. on Friday morning, Justin Granit of News10 CBS Tampa reports.
At one point, it appeared Andujar was done for the season as a result of the shoulder injury, but he now appears primed to be activated this weekend after missing just over a month. Andujar was able to successfully ramp up his throwing and he homered in his third rehab game with Tampa on Thursday, paving the way for a return to the Bronx. Andujar should take back over as the top third baseman right away, though the team may take it easy with him and give Andujar a couple days off per week for the time being to prevent against a setback.
