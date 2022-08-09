The Yankees recalled Andujar from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Tuesday.
He'll be joining the Yankees as a replacement on the 26-man active roster for Matt Carpenter, who was sent to the 10-day injured list after fracturing his left foot in Monday's win over the Mariners. Carpenter had started in each of the Yankees' last six games, but Andujar won't necessarily take over his spot in New York's everyday lineup. Instead, the Yankees could deploy Andrew Benintendi and Aaron Judge as their primary options in the corner outfield while rotating a number of players -- including Andujar -- at the designated-hitter spot until Giancarlo Stanton (Achilles) makes his way back from the IL.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returns after one-game absence•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Managing neck injury•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Returned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Called up as 27th man•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sitting out Game 1 on Thursday•