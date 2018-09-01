Andujar went 1-for-4 with a solo homer in Friday's win over the Tigers.

Andujar and Aaron Hicks went back-to-back off Jordan Zimmermann in the sixth inning to give the Yankees a 4-3 lead. The rookie now has 10 homers over his last 30 games and 23 on the season (124 games). He's also slashing an impressive .299/.329/.529 with 70 runs and 75 RBI.

