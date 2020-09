Andujar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Monday's loss to the Blue Jays.

Andujar started the contest at designated hitter and drove in a pair of runs with a solo shot to center field in the fourth inning and an RBI groundout in the ninth. While he is still hitting a meager .217 on the season, Andujar's bat has started to come alive over the last five games, during which he has gone 6-for-15 (.400) with a pair of walks and three RBI.