Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Belts grand slam Tuesday
Andujar went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.
Andujar slapped a single to left field in the second inning but did most of his damage in the seventh inning when he connected for his first career grand slam to give his club a late 4-1 lead. The third baseman is now 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI to begin the month of June. He's also raised his batting average by 15 points over the past four days.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Collects three RBI Saturday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Remains on bench Friday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Situated on bench Thursday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Not in lineup Monday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Records three hits, homer Sunday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Three-hit performance Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Rest-of-season expectations for rookies
Heath Cummings looks at the top five rookie pitchers in Roto so far and what we should expect...
-
Ranking the top 30 DL stashes
Madison Bumgarner, Carlos Martinez and Yadier Molina are all set to come off the DL Tuesday,...
-
365-day numbers say these 16 are legit
Just how legitimate are these players' 2018 numbers? A look at the last 365 days paints a more...
-
Waivers: Add Zobrist, Fowler
Heath Cummings says Ben Zobrist is hitting well enough to be must-own even if he doesn't play...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 11
A light schedule puts even more emphasis on matchups, according to Scott White, who offers...
-
Week 11 two-start pitcher rankings
It's a short list of two-start pitchers, but Scott White helps figure out the best for Week...