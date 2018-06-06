Andujar went 2-for-3 with a home run and four RBI in Tuesday's win over the Blue Jays.

Andujar slapped a single to left field in the second inning but did most of his damage in the seventh inning when he connected for his first career grand slam to give his club a late 4-1 lead. The third baseman is now 7-for-14 with five extra-base hits and eight RBI to begin the month of June. He's also raised his batting average by 15 points over the past four days.