Andujar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run, a walk and three total runs scored Tuesday in a victory over Minnesota.

Andujar played a key role in the Yankees offense in the win, scoring the team's first run in the fifth inning and capping the evening with a 449-foot solo shot in the ninth. The 26-year-old has rediscovered his long-ball stroke of late, going deep four times in his past seven games. Prior to the power surge, Andujar had gone without a homer through his first 18 games covering 62 at-bats.