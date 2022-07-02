Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 27th man in Saturday's doubleheader against the Guardians.
Andujar was sent down in early June, but he'll rejoin the major-league club for at least one day to provide assistance during Saturday's twin bill. He's starting in left field and batting fifth during the first game of the doubleheader.
