Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre to serve as the 29th man during Wednesday's doubleheader against Minnesota, Lindsey Adler of The Athletic reports.

Andujar has spent the last few weeks in the minors but will join the big-league club for Wednesday's twin bill. He's starting in left field and batting fifth during the matinee, according to Pete Caldera of The Bergen Record. Over 19 major-league games this year, Andujar has hit .239 with two doubles, seven runs, five RBI and four stolen bases.