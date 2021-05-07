Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Friday.
The 26-year-old will join the Yankees just after the start of the minor-league season with Luke Voit (knee) and Rougned Odor (knee) on the injured list while Gio Urshela (knee) and Aaron Hicks (leg) battle more minor injuries. Andujar was set to get reps at first base, third base and left field in the minors, and he could see some playing time early on with the team banged up.
