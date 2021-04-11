Yankees manager Aaron Boone said Sunday that Andujar (hand) has resumed hitting off a tee, Marly Rivera of ESPN.com reports.
Andujar is scheduled to get in some swings in the batting cage during the upcoming week as he works through carpal tunnel syndrome in his right hand. The 26-year-old looks to be making good progress in his recovery, and if he avoids any further setbacks, he should be ready to return from the injured list before the end of April. The Yankees likely won't have room for him on the 26-man active roster, however, so expect Andujar to get optioned to the minors once he's eventually reinstated from the IL.
