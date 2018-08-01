Andujar was 1-for-4 with a three run home run and two strikeouts in Tuesday's 6-3 win over Baltimore.

Andujar's two-out blast during the fifth inning gave the Yankees a 6-0 lead, which proved crucial when the Orioles had a three-run eighth-inning rally. The 23-year-old had not hit a home run since June 29, but still finished July with a .330 average.