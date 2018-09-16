Andujar went 1-for-1 with a walk and a grand slam in Saturday's 8-7 loss to the Blue Jays.

Andujar received a rare day out of the lineup Saturday but stepped to the plate as a pinch hitter for Brett Gardner with the bases loaded during the seventh inning, and brought the Yankees to within 8-7 with the grand slam. The 23-year-old has a modest seven game hit streak and is 10-for-27 in that stretch. The grand slam is the rookie third baseman's 24th home run of the season.