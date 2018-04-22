Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Collects four hits Sunday
Andujar went 4-for-4 with one RBI and a run scored in Sunday's victory over the Blue Jays.
This marked Andujar's second consecutive multi-hit effort and his fifth over his last six games. His batting average has now climbed up to .308 after playing in 13 games this season, over which the 23-year-old has scored eight runs and recorded 10 RBI. Although Gleyber Torres joined the big club Sunday, Andujar should still see plenty of playing time at the hot corner, as Torres is expected to be used at second base.
