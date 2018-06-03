Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI-double in Saturday's win over the Orioles.

Andujar took starter Kevin Gausman deep in the second inning -- his sixth homer of the season -- to put the Yankees up 2-1 before extending the team's lead in the eighth inning with a run-scoring double. The 23-year-old is now hitting a solid .293 with an .830 OPS through 46 games this season.