Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Collects three RBI Saturday
Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer and an RBI-double in Saturday's win over the Orioles.
Andujar took starter Kevin Gausman deep in the second inning -- his sixth homer of the season -- to put the Yankees up 2-1 before extending the team's lead in the eighth inning with a run-scoring double. The 23-year-old is now hitting a solid .293 with an .830 OPS through 46 games this season.
