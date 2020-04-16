Andujar will be an option at third base, left field and designated hitter when the season gets underway, although it is unclear how regularly he will play, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.

A brief experiment at first base in spring training did not bear fruit, with Caldera noting that the team was much more optimistic about how he fared in left field. Andujar will get semi-regular starts at all three spots (left, third, DH), but with Aaron Hicks (elbow) ramping up baseball activities and Aaron Judge (rib) also getting close to ramping up, the Yankees could potentially have 11 starting caliber position players for nine spots, so he probably won't be a true everyday player.