Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Confined to LF, 3B
Andujar will be an option at third base, left field and designated hitter when the season gets underway, although it is unclear how regularly he will play, Pete Caldera of NorthJersey.com reports.
A brief experiment at first base in spring training did not bear fruit, with Caldera noting that the team was much more optimistic about how he fared in left field. Andujar will get semi-regular starts at all three spots (left, third, DH), but with Aaron Hicks (elbow) ramping up baseball activities and Aaron Judge (rib) also getting close to ramping up, the Yankees could potentially have 11 starting caliber position players for nine spots, so he probably won't be a true everyday player.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To get work in both corner OF spots•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Shaky debut at first base•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Path to playing time opens•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Plays left field•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Homers in spring debut•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: 'No limitations' with shoulder•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball busts: Fade Encarnacion
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-avoid Fantasy baseball...
-
Cheat Sheet: sleepers, rankings and more
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
Auction tips, strategies, guidelines
If you're new to Fantasy Baseball auctions or are just looking to get better at them, Scott...
-
Re-imagining Tiers: Skills, not position
You've heard of positional tiers, but what about skills tiers? Knowing how much of each category...
-
Fantasy baseball breakouts: Get Edman
SportsLine simulated the 2020 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy baseball...
-
Thirty-five deep sleepers
Play in a deeper league? Scott White looks beyond the normal range of players to find those...