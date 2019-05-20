Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Could be ready for spring training
After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery Monday, Andujar is expected to begin some baseball activities later in the year, and he should be ready for spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Andujar's surgery went as expected, and even though he's been ruled out for the rest of the 2019 campaign, it's good to hear that he'll be able to begin some activities later in the year.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Undergoes season-ending surgery•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Elects season-ending surgery•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Decision on surgery coming soon•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Surgery remains possibility•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent to IL•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Heading back to IL•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Hitters due for regression
Heath Cummings looks closer at seven hitters who are most likely to regress from their current...
-
Dynasty update: Risers, fallers
Different assessments come into play for dynasty leagues. Scott White identifies some of the...
-
Waiver Wire: 10 to add for Week 9
Who should you pick up going into Week 9? Here are 10 suggestions, including four Texas Rangers...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are lacking, but Scott White thinks Spencer Turnbull is...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball picks, rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start