After undergoing season-ending shoulder surgery Monday, Andujar is expected to begin some baseball activities later in the year, and he should be ready for spring training, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar's surgery went as expected, and even though he's been ruled out for the rest of the 2019 campaign, it's good to hear that he'll be able to begin some activities later in the year.

