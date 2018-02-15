Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Could open year as starting third baseman
Manager Aaron Boone said Andujar has an opportunity to open the season as the Yankees' starting third baseman, MLB.com reports.
While Boone didn't say if Andujar was the favorite to win the starting gig, it would appear the youngster is tentatively entering spring atop the team's depth chart after the Yankees traded away Chase Headley and opted not to re-sign Todd Frazier. Andujar, who is one of the Yankees' top prospects, is coming off an impressive age-22 campaign during which he hit a combined .315/.352/.498 with 16 homers across 125 games between Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and Double-A Trenton. The soon-to-be 23-year-old will compete with Tyler Wade and Ronald Torreyes in spring.
