Andujar (shoulder) will play in an extended spring training game Friday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar faced live pitching Wednesday, and manager Aaron Boone told reporters that he'll play four or five innings in a Friday extended spring training game. More should be known on his timetable for a return depending on how he fares, but Boone said if all goes well Andujar could be ready for MLB action by next week, per Hoch.

