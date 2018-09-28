Andujar went 2-for-4 with a single, a home run and three RBI in Thursday's 12-1 rout over the Rays.

Serving as the designated hitter Thursday, Andujar extended the Yankees' lead to 4-0 in the first inning with a three-run homer off Jaime Schultz. Andujar continues to build on his impressive rookie campaign, as he now owns a .296/.328/.525 slash line with 43 doubles, 27 home runs, 90 RBI and 80 runs over 592 plate appearances.