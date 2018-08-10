Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 7-3 win over Texas.

Andujar's power vanished in July, hitting just one homer despite a .330 (29-for-88) average during the month. However, he's already belted three in August, bringing him to 16 home runs and 52 RBI so far in his rookie campaign. Andujar also owns a strong .292/.326/.501 slash line in 414 plate appearances.

