Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Crushes 16th home run
Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer in Thursday's 7-3 win over Texas.
Andujar's power vanished in July, hitting just one homer despite a .330 (29-for-88) average during the month. However, he's already belted three in August, bringing him to 16 home runs and 52 RBI so far in his rookie campaign. Andujar also owns a strong .292/.326/.501 slash line in 414 plate appearances.
