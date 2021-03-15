Andujar is dealing with a muscle strain in his hand and a bit of a nerve issue, according to manager Aaron Boone, Brendan Kuty of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.
He will continue with treatment, but it sounds like this may result in a stint on the injured list to start the season. Andujar is hitting .133 with one strikeout and zero extra-base hits in 15 at-bats this spring.
