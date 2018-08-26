Andujar was 2-for-5 with two runs scored, four RBI and a home run during Game 1 of Saturday's doubleheader in Baltimore.

Andujar shifted the momentum in the matinee Saturday, hitting a three-run home run during the third inning to give the Yankees a 5-2 lead. The rookie third baseman has an impressive .298/.328/.525 slash line with 21 home runs and 70 RBI for the season.