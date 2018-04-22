Andujar went 2-for-4 with a run and three RBI in a victory over the Blue Jays on Saturday.

After starting the year with just three hits in his first 28 at-bats, Andujar is starting to heat up. He now has nine hits in his last five games, improving his OPS to .796. With Gleyber Torres set to join the Yankees on Sunday, the playing-time situation in New York is about to get murkier, but Andujar is hitting well enough to earn a fair share of at-bats.