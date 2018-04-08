Andujar went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.

The Yankees' highly-regarded prospect had a solid game Sunday, as he delivered two hits after going 1-for-15 (.067) over his first four games. With Brandon Drury (impaired vision) on the disabled list, Andujar will see regular time at the hot corner as he aims to acclimate to hitting in the Show. Over 58 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Andujar slashed .317/.364/.502.