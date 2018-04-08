Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Drives in two runs Sunday
Andujar went 2-for-5 with two RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 8-7 loss to the Orioles.
The Yankees' highly-regarded prospect had a solid game Sunday, as he delivered two hits after going 1-for-15 (.067) over his first four games. With Brandon Drury (impaired vision) on the disabled list, Andujar will see regular time at the hot corner as he aims to acclimate to hitting in the Show. Over 58 games at Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre last season, Andujar slashed .317/.364/.502.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To see increased role•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Serving as DH on Sunday•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Gets call to majors•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Will see time at first base in minors•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Wins spring award•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Sent back to minors•
-
Week 3 two-start pitcher rankings
More games on the schedule means more two-start possibilities in Fantasy. Scott White ranks...
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 3
A couple red-hot Giants hitters top Scott White's list of sleeper for Fantasy Week 3 (April...
-
Podcast: Early winners and losers
The White Sox are crushing the ball, some young pitchers are looking like breakout candidates...
-
Add Lucchesi, Chirinos, or Pivetta?
Heath Cummings takes a look at a few under-the-radar starting pitchers who had impressive outings...
-
Prospects Report: Hold Flaherty
We've already gotten a taste of one of the top prospects to stash, but who other than Jack...
-
Analyzing early lineup trends
Chris Towers takes a look around the league at some of the most interesting lineup notes from...