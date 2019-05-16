Andujar has opted to get season-ending surgery on his right shoulder, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar had been mulling over whether to surgically repair the torn right labrum that has troubled him all season, and the 24-year-old has decided he will get surgery that will end his 2019 campaign. Gio Urshela had been the starter at third base in Andujar's absence and even during his brief return to the lineup, and he should continue to serve as the primary option at the hot corner.