Andujar (illness) is expected to rejoin the Yankees' Grapefruit League lineup Wednesday versus the Tigers, Sweeny Murti of Sports Radio 66 WFAN reports.

The Yankees are withhold Andujar from action Tuesday against the Phillies in what marks his second straight absence due to flu-like symptoms. Andujar already seems to be trending in the right direction, however, as he was spotted early Tuesday taking reps at third base. He'll likely go through another workout Wednesday before the Yankees confirm his availability versus Detroit.

