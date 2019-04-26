Andujar (shoulder) appeared healthy during Friday's extended spring training game, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

Andujar's first game went smoothly, which is great news for a Yankees ballclub who hopes to have him back sometime next week. "The bat's fine, everything looked good." stated a talent evaluator who viewed Andujar play. "You wouldn't know he was hurt. They should be encouraged." One of the most important tests Andujar will face is throwing the baseball in the field, although he looked just fine during Friday's contest, per Boland.

More News
Our Latest Stories