Andujar (shoulder) appeared healthy during Friday's extended spring training game and recorded a few hits, including a home run, in five innings at third base, Erik Boland of Newsday reports.

His first game action went smoothly, which is great news for a New York ballclub that hopes to have him back sometime next week. "The bat's fine, everything looked good." stated a talent evaluator who saw Andujar play. "You wouldn't know he was hurt. They should be encouraged." One of the most important tests he will face is throwing the baseball in the field, although he looked just fine during Friday's contest. Andujar will serve as the designated hitter for Saturday's contest before appearing in another spring game Monday. Assuming all goes well, he'll advance to High-A Tampa next week, per Harvey.