Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Four extra-base hits in two games
Andujar went 2-for-4 with a pair of doubles, a walk, an RBI and a run in Monday's 12-1 win over the Marlins.
The rookie has now racked up four extra-base hits over his past two contests, though he remains in pursuit of his first home run of the campaign. With Brandon Drury still experiencing blurred vision and migraines and seemingly not on track to return from the 10-day disabled list in the near future, Andujar should be in store for at least semi-regular starts at the hot corner for the time being. He's worth a look in deeper formats where available, though his low placement in the batting order could limit his run-scoring and run-producing opportunities.
