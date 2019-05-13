Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Gets breather
Andujar is not in the lineup Monday against the Orioles.
Andujar has started nine straight games since returning from the injured list, going just 3-for-34 with no extra-base hits during that stretch. As such, Gio Urshela will start at third base and hit seventh in this one as Andujar looks to hit the reset button.
