Andujar was recalled from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Saturday, Joel Sherman of the New York Post reports.

The Yankees were hoping to keep Andujar in the minors for a little while longer to open the season -- partly for service time reasons and partly to get him a few more at-bats at Triple-A -- but injuries at the major-league level prompted an earlier-than-expected promotion for the highly-touted prospect. With Billy McKinney (shoulder) heading to the disabled list, Tyler Wade is expected to work as a reserve outfielder, with Andujar likely taking his place as a utility infielder. It's unclear how much the 23-year-old will play right off the bat, but it's hard to imagine the Yankees not finding playing time for the stud youngster if he's with the big club.