Andujar will start in left field and bat seventh Sunday against the White Sox.
In the wake of Aaron Hicks (wrist) and Giancarlo Stanton (quadriceps) recently landing on the injured list, Andujar has been one of the main beneficiaries of added playing time. He'll be making his 10th start in 11 games Sunday, including his sixth start in a row in left field. The Yankees will return Clint Frazier (neck) from a five-game absence Sunday, and Stanton could be back within the next few days as well, so Andujar's time as an everyday player may not last much longer. Andujar hasn't helped his case by producing a poor .559 OPS since being summoned from Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on May 13.
