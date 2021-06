Andujar went 2-for-4 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Wednesday's 9-6 victory over the Twins.

Andujar went deep to center field in the fifth inning to stake the Yankees to an 8-1 lead. He added another RBI in the seventh on a sacrifice fly. The 26-year-old has gone deep in back-to-back games and has been on a power tear since May 31, totaling five long balls in eight games. He's also hitting .323 over that span.