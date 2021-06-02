Andujar went 1-for-5 with a solo home run Tuesday against the Rays.
Andujar drew the start in left field with Giancarlo Stanton out of the lineup and Aaron Judge serving as the designated hitter. He went yard in the fourth inning, swatting his second home run of the season and second in as many games. Despite seeing an uptick in playing time of late, Andujar figures to serve as the fourth outfielder and backup corner infielder when the team's regular starters are in the lineup. Through 71 plate appearances this season, Andujar is hitting .239/.239/.338.