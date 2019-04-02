Andujar has a small labrum tear in his right shoulder and could need season-ending surgery, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar was put on the injured list after sustaining the injury diving back to third base, and he's now been officially diagnosed with a labrum tear. He'll be reevaluated in two weeks, but he could stand to miss a lengthy period depending on the seriousness of the injury, a potentially big blow to the Yankees' lineup with Andujar coming off an excellent season that saw him crank 27 homers and log an .855 OPS over 573 at-bats. D.J. LeMahieu worked at third base in spring training and has logged a couple of starts at the outset of the regular season, making him a candidate to soak up at-bats in Andujar's absence.