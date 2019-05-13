Andujar will be placed on the injured list Monday or Tuesday, Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger reports.

Andujar is just 3-for-34 with no extra-base hits and a 1:9 BB:K in nine games since returning from the injured list, and the Yankees apparently believe some of his struggles could be tied to the shoulder injury he dealt with for the first month of the season, per Lindsey Adler of The Athletic. "We do feel feel like the injury is certainly a contributing factor to some of the struggles," manager Aaron Boone told Adler. Boone didn't rule out the possibility of Andujar undergoing surgery to repair the issue, though he said the third baseman will undergo further evaluation in the coming days before the Yankees move forward with his rehab. An official roster move is expected to be made once Andujar's replacement arrives in New York.