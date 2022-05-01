Andujar was optioned to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on Sunday.
Andujar was called up by the Yankees on Tuesday, but he appeared in just two games during his stint with the major-league club. The 27-year-old went 2-for-5 with a run and will head to the minors as part of a move to trim the team's active roster to 26 players.
