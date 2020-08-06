The Yankees optioned Andujar to their alternate training site Thursday.
Had the regular season started in late March, Andujar would have had multiple pathways to a regular lineup spot. After baseball's four-plus-month hiatus, however, the 25-year-old is blocked from an everyday role now that the likes of Aaron Hicks, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton are all healthy again. Andujar only appeared in five of the Yankees' 11 games to date, going 1-for-14 at the dish.
More News
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Starting in left field•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Gets in work at first base•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Feeling '100 percent'•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Confined to LF, 3B•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: To get work in both corner OF spots•
-
Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Shaky debut at first base•