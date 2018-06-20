Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Hits ninth home run
Andujar went 2-for-4 with two runs scored and a two-run home run in Tuesday's 7-2 victory over Seattle.
Andujar was 0-for-12 with five strikeouts over the previous three games, but busted out with his ninth home run of the season Tuesday. The 23-year-old now had a .290/.317/.519 slash line in 231 at-bats this season.
