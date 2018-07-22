Andujar went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, an RBI and three runs scored Saturday against the Mets.

Andujar doubled twice against Mets starter Steven Matz. He scored as part of a three-run rally in the fourth inning and against in the sixth and eighth. The young third baseman has had a strong season at the plate so far, hitting .287/.322/.497 with 12 homers and 29 doubles in 86 games.