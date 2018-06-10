Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Hits two-run home run
Andujar went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run Saturday against the Mets.
Andujar tied the game with a monstrous two-run home run in the sixth inning off left-hander Steven Matz, his eighth of the season His struggles against left-handed pitching early in the season -- he entered Saturday's game hitting just .220/.273/.420 in 50 at-bats against them -- make the home run noteworthy. The performance also added to his recent power surge, as he has three home runs in his past seven games.
