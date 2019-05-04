Andujar is starting at third base and hitting cleanup Saturday against the Twins.

He was activated from the 10-day injured list prior to this game after successfully rehabbing a torn right labrum. It is noteworthy that the Yankees are not easing Andujar back as the designated hitter, but instead putting him at third base right out of the gate. Andujar went 3-for-10 with a home run in three rehab games with High-A Tampa earlier this week.