Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Hitting off tee
Andujar (shoulder) took 25 dry swings and 25 swings off a tee Friday with no apparent issues, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.
Andujar resumed throwing Wednesday and was able to swing at about 50 percent effort Friday. The 24-year-old is still early in the rehab stages from his right labrum tear and has no official timetable for his return. According to Randy Miller of The Newark Star-Ledger, there is no additional clarity on whether Andujar will require surgery as he figures to be re-evaluated later in April.
