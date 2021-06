Andujar went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a strikeout in Thursday's 9-2 loss to the Rays.

Andujar has recorded hits in each of his last five contests, and he's also flashed his power potential by hitting his first three home runs of the year across the last four games. The 26-year-old is now hitting .247 with seven runs and five RBI this season.