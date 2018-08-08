Yankees' Miguel Andujar: Homers, drives in two
Andujar went 3-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Tuesday's win over the White Sox.
Andujar hit a solo home run -- his 15th of the year -- in the seventh inning and later recorded the game-winning RBI-single in the 13th. The 23-year-old is hitting .292/.326/.499 with 30 doubles, 50 RBI and 52 runs scored this season. Andujar's 112 hits are tied for sixth among all MLB third basemen.
