Andujar went 1-for-3 with a home run in his first game of spring training Sunday, Bryan Hoch of MLB.com reports.

Andujar appeared in his first game since May 12, 2019, and blasted a home run in his third at-bat. He also played four innings at third base, a cause for optimism regarding the health of his shoulder. Andujar's role is uncertain heading into the season thanks to the emergence of Gio Urshela -- the projected starting third baseman -- though Andujar is also set to get work in left field this spring.